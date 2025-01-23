Man is charged with drugs offences in Londonderry several months after arrest

By Adam Kula
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 19:28 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 19:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 46-year-old man has been charged with a number of drug-related offences, the PSNI said this evening.

It followed a search carried out at a property in Londonderry on Friday, June 21.

The charges include three counts of possession of a class B controlled drug, cultivating class B cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, and production of class A controlled drug.

He is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates court on Wednesday, February 19.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice