Man is charged with drugs offences in Londonderry several months after arrest
A 46-year-old man has been charged with a number of drug-related offences, the PSNI said this evening.
It followed a search carried out at a property in Londonderry on Friday, June 21.
The charges include three counts of possession of a class B controlled drug, cultivating class B cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, and production of class A controlled drug.
He is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates court on Wednesday, February 19.