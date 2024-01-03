Man jumped from first-floor window after intruders broke into County Down home armed with baseball bat and a knife

​A man jumped from a first-floor window after two intruders broke into his Co Down home armed with a baseball bat and knife, the High Court heard today.

Court report

​Prosecutors claimed the pair attacked another man inside the flat at Carmeen Gardens in Newtownards amid demands to be told where money was stored.

Details emerged as 30-year-old Peter Harris was refused bail over his alleged role in the break-in just before Christmas.

Harris, with an address at Great Georges Street in Belfast, faces charges of aggravated burglary with intent to steal, criminal damage and obstructing police. He is accused of being one of two men who smashed their way into the flat on December 23.

“The injured party and another male jumped from a first-floor window fearing an attack and ran from the scene,” a Crown lawyer said. She claimed Harris was carrying a baseball bat while his accomplice had a kitchen knife.

A third man who remained inside the property was punched and threatened with the blade, the court heard.

“They demanded to know where the money was and searched the flat, breaking a cooker hood and putting a hole in a door,” counsel submitted. Harris and his co-accused were arrested at the scene.

The pair claimed they had been called there by a woman who was also present and feared others were breaking into her friend’s flat.

But as police investigated the incident she allegedly mouthed the word “help” to officers.

A knife and baseball bat recovered from the area are to undergo forensic tests. Harris has provided a statement denying involvement in the burglary.