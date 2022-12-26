It was reported that two men knocked on the door of the house in Lord Street, east Belfast, at around 1.30am on Monday morning.

When the door was opened, both men forced their way inside and assaulted the male occupant with an unknown object, leaving him requiring medical treatment for head injuries.

The front window of the house is also believed to have been smashed by the men before they left the scene.

