Man left needing medical treatment for head injuries after burglary
Detectives are investigating a report of an aggravated burglary at a house in Belfast in the early hours of Boxing Day.
It was reported that two men knocked on the door of the house in Lord Street, east Belfast, at around 1.30am on Monday morning.
When the door was opened, both men forced their way inside and assaulted the male occupant with an unknown object, leaving him requiring medical treatment for head injuries.
The front window of the house is also believed to have been smashed by the men before they left the scene.
An investigation is underway and detectives are appealing for anyone in the Lord Street area with CCTV or dash-cam footage which could assist them with their enquiries, to contact them at Strandtown on 101, quoting reference number 208 26/12/22.