Man ordered to pay fine after being convicted of showing support for the IRA

A man has been fined for having placards with ‘IRA’ written on them.

The PSNI announced today that Londonderry man William McDonnell, aged 39, had sentenced on Monday at the city’s magistrates’ court.

The PSNI statement said his crime was “aiding and abetting a proscribed organisation”; specifically, breaching Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

“McDonnell was observed carrying placards with IRA written on them in April 2023,” the police statement said.

Green, white and orange paint was found in the man's possession (photo by Sion Touhig/Newsmakers)

"Tins of green, white and orange paint were located during a search of his home address.

“This sentence shows that there are consequences for actions and we will prosecute for behaviour like this.”

He was fined £500.

Section 13 makes it illegal for someone to publicly wear, carry or display “an article in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a member or supporter of a proscribed organisation”.