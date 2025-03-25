Man released on bail pending enquiries after armed robbery at business premises in the Botanic Avenue area of south Belfast

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 25th Mar 2025, 15:03 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 09:37 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A 35-year-old man, arrested by police investigating an armed robbery at business premises in the Botanic Avenue area of south Belfast on Monday, March 24, has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
Read More
Northern Ireland weather: Temperatures to rise to above average tomorrow with 16...

The arrest came after the man was arrested on suspicion of a number of alleged offences, including suspected robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “At around 7.20pm it was reported that a man entered an off-licence in the area, waited to be served and then threatened a staff member with a broken bottle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Botanic avenue - google maps.Botanic avenue - google maps.
Botanic avenue - google maps.

"He then climbed over the counter, opened the till and removed the takings before leaving the store and heading towards the university.

"No one was injured during the incident. “The man was wearing a black puffer coat and grey jogging bottoms”.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice