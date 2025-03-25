Man released on bail pending enquiries after armed robbery at business premises in the Botanic Avenue area of south Belfast

A 35-year-old man, arrested by police investigating an armed robbery at business premises in the Botanic Avenue area of south Belfast on Monday, March 24, has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

The arrest came after the man was arrested on suspicion of a number of alleged offences, including suspected robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “At around 7.20pm it was reported that a man entered an off-licence in the area, waited to be served and then threatened a staff member with a broken bottle.

"He then climbed over the counter, opened the till and removed the takings before leaving the store and heading towards the university.