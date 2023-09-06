News you can trust since 1737
Man released pending report to PPS in probe into vehicle hijacking and subsequent security alert in Omagh

A man arrested by detectives investigating a vehicle hijacking and subsequent security alert in Omagh on Saturday, 6th May 2023 has been released following questioning.
By Gemma Murray
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read
In a statement the PSNI say that a man aged 57-years has been released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service.

The man was arrested along with two other men aged 41-years and 57-years on Monday 4th September after searches in the Omagh area.

A 41 year-old man has since been released unconditionally, while a 57-year-old man was also released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service.

The investigation continues.