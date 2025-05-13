Man remanded in custody after extradition over New IRA charges

Omagh Magistrates’ Court

A man wanted to stand trial on terrorism charges has appeared in court in Co Tyrone after being extradited from the Republic of Ireland .

Omagh Magistrates' Court heard that Sean Walsh , 58, of Belmont Park , Ballinlough, Douglas, Co Cork, is alleged to have attended a meeting which was targeted in a police surveillance operation against the New IRA.

A PSNI detective sergeant told the court that he had executed the extradition warrant on Walsh on Tuesday morning outside Newry.

He said there had been a "lengthy" courts and appeal process in the Republic of Ireland after the warrants were first issued by a Belfast court in November 2021 .

The detective told the court the case against Walsh related to Operation Arbacia, which was a surveillance operation targeting alleged New IRA meetings.

He said police believe Walsh attended a meeting in 2020 in the Omagh area.

A number of other people have been charged as part of the same operation.

Walsh is to stand trial for offences of belonging to a proscribed organisation, directing terrorism, conspiracy to direct terrorism and preparation of acts of terrorism.

The charges relate to a meeting that allegedly took place at an address on Buninver Road in Gortin, Co Tyrone .

A prosecuting barrister told the court that she would oppose any application for bail.

She said Walsh had no address in Northern Ireland and had fought his extradition to the jurisdiction.

