Man remanded in custody after extradition over New IRA charges
Omagh Magistrates' Court heard that Sean Walsh , 58, of Belmont Park , Ballinlough, Douglas, Co Cork, is alleged to have attended a meeting which was targeted in a police surveillance operation against the New IRA.
A PSNI detective sergeant told the court that he had executed the extradition warrant on Walsh on Tuesday morning outside Newry.
He said there had been a "lengthy" courts and appeal process in the Republic of Ireland after the warrants were first issued by a Belfast court in November 2021 .
The detective told the court the case against Walsh related to Operation Arbacia, which was a surveillance operation targeting alleged New IRA meetings.
He said police believe Walsh attended a meeting in 2020 in the Omagh area.
A number of other people have been charged as part of the same operation.
Walsh is to stand trial for offences of belonging to a proscribed organisation, directing terrorism, conspiracy to direct terrorism and preparation of acts of terrorism.
The charges relate to a meeting that allegedly took place at an address on Buninver Road in Gortin, Co Tyrone .
A prosecuting barrister told the court that she would oppose any application for bail.
She said Walsh had no address in Northern Ireland and had fought his extradition to the jurisdiction.
District Judge Peter Magill pointed out that Walsh had no legal representative in court and adjourned the case until Wednesday in Dungannon to allow for his lawyer to be present to make a bail application.