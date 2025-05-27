Man rushed to hospital after stabbing incident and two men arrested

Ambulance

Police have arrested two men following a stabbing in Downpatrick.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Cameron said: “We received a report of an ongoing disturbance in the Gallun area at around 6.25pm on Monday, 26th May.

“Two men were involved in an altercation which resulted in one of them being stabbed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers and our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and one man was taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, which are not reported to be serious.

“Both of the men were subsequently arrested – a 23-year-old man on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and a 20-year-old man on suspicion of threats to commit criminal damage to property.

“Both remain in custody at this time.”