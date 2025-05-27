Man rushed to hospital after stabbing incident and two men arrested
Sergeant Cameron said: “We received a report of an ongoing disturbance in the Gallun area at around 6.25pm on Monday, 26th May.
“Two men were involved in an altercation which resulted in one of them being stabbed.
"Officers and our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and one man was taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, which are not reported to be serious.
“Both of the men were subsequently arrested – a 23-year-old man on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and a 20-year-old man on suspicion of threats to commit criminal damage to property.
“Both remain in custody at this time.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 1272 of 26/05/25. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via https://www.psni.police.uk/report or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.