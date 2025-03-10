Man rushed to hospital after sustaining head injury outside Northern Ireland hotel

Police are appealing for witnesses to two assaults reported in the Antrim Road area of north Belfast shortly after midnight on Monday, 10th March.

The men were injured and a link is being explored between the two assaults.

The first assault reportedly happened inside a hotel in the area which left the injured party with an eye injury which did not require medical attention at the scene.

And some time later, NI Ambulance Service attended a report of a second man outside the same hotel with a head injury.

Officers attended and the man was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Officers are investigating and would ask anyone with any information to call 101, quoting reference number 6 10/03/25.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport