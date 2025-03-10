Man rushed to hospital after sustaining head injury outside Northern Ireland hotel
The men were injured and a link is being explored between the two assaults.
The first assault reportedly happened inside a hotel in the area which left the injured party with an eye injury which did not require medical attention at the scene.
And some time later, NI Ambulance Service attended a report of a second man outside the same hotel with a head injury.
Officers attended and the man was taken to hospital for medical treatment.
Officers are investigating and would ask anyone with any information to call 101, quoting reference number 6 10/03/25.
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org