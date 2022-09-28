Man sentenced to 18 years for 11 counts of rape and child cruelty against his own child

Unhappy child

A PSNI statement says that the man, who cannot be named in order to protect the victims identify, will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life , and will also be barred from working with children.

A restraining order was also granted.Detective Chief Inspector Heather Campbell said: “The offences committed by this man against his own child are cruel and sickening.

"I want to thank the woman for assisting our investigations.

"Her bravery and tenacity to come forward to Police and take this man to court for his crimes should be commended.“Now an adult, the victim in this case continues to suffer long-lasting harm as a result of this man’s perverse crimes, that occurred in her home, a place where every child should feel safe and cared for by those who love them.

"No child should ever have to suffer and have their innocence taken away like this.“The Police Service of Northern Ireland take reports of child abuse extremely seriously. Please be assured that we have specially trained detectives who will robustly investigate reports and who remain determined to bring anyone involved in any form of child abuse before the courts to answer for their crimes, no matter when they occurred.