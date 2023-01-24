Man shot in leg in Coshquin area of Londonderry: people are ‘sick and tired at these continued incidents’ says chair of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership
The people of Londonderry are "sick and tired" of shooting incidents, the chair of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership has said.
Alderman Darren Guy was speaking after a man was shot in the leg last night in the Coshquin area of the city.
The victim, aged in his thirties, was shot in the calf by a lone and masked gunman. He is receiving hospital treatment for his injuries.
"These ongoing attacks are totally unacceptable in our society and must be condemned by all of us," said Alderman Guy.
"The people of this city are sick and tired at these continued incidents. There can be absolutely no justification for this attack that happened at 9.30pm last night in a built-up residential area.
"It is clear that those responsible have absolutely no concern for people living in the Coshquin area nor do they represent the interests of the people living there.
"My thoughts are with the victim and the people living in the area who have had to endure this horrific attack.”
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the attack was "yet another dangerous attempt to intimidate people in our community".
"These attacks hark back to the darkest period of our past and I call on those responsible to end this violence and for these guns to be removed from our streets before someone else is wounded or worse," he said.
Sinn Féin Councillor Conor Heaney said: “The shooting of a man on the Whitehouse Road last night was wrong and I condemn it.
“There is no place for guns on our streets.”