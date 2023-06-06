Man spat in his mother's face as part of series of 'deranged' assaults

Court report

Ryan O’Neill was instead given an 18-month probation order for the repeated violence fuelled by an addiction to cocaine.

The 38-year-old, of Stanhope Street, also punched his brother in one of the outbursts.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard O’Neill was first arrested on September 9 last year after he had grabbed and thrown his mother onto the floor.

“He spat at her twice and threatened to burn her house down,” a Crown lawyer said.

O’Neill then followed her round the property, shouting abuse and breaking a set of kitchen blinds.

He was detained again following a further incident on November 16.

According to the prosecution he had again been verbally abusive to his mother, smashed plates belonging to her and punched his brother.

Police called to the address found O’Neill asleep and intoxicated in a bedroom.

He targeted his mother again on May 5 this year, despite a prohibition on having any contact with her.

“She told police that he had refused to leave her property… and spat in her face.”

O’Neill pleaded guilty to four counts of common assault, criminal damage and threats to damage property.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd accepted: “It’s pretty vile behaviour.”

He told the court his client had developed a serious dependency on cocaine while working in the service industry.

“It’s testament to the extent of his drug addiction that he would behave in this completely deranged way with his own family,” Mr Boyd submitted.

“The behaviour outlined is consistent with someone out of control and focused on nothing other than getting his next batch of drugs.”

Based on O’Neill’s early admissions and expression of remorse, District Judge Steven Keown imposed 18 months probation as a direct alternative to imprisonment.