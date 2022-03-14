Man stabbed multiple times after ‘argument broke out’ - PSNI appeal for dashcam footage of the attack
A man was stabbed mutiple times following a serious serious assault in north Belfast yesterday evening (Sunday 13 March).
Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “At approximately 11.25pm, we received a report that a 30-year-old man had been stabbed multiple times following an altercation in the vicinity of the Wyndam Street and Elimgrove Street.
“It was reported that two men got out of a parked vehicle, an argument broke out and one of the men attacked the victim with a knife.
“He was taken to hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.”
Police are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or who may have dash-cam footage or any information that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1919 of 13/03/22.”
A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/