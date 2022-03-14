Man stabbed multiple times after ‘argument broke out’ - PSNI appeal for dashcam footage of the attack

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “At approximately 11.25pm, we received a report that a 30-year-old man had been stabbed multiple times following an altercation in the vicinity of the Wyndam Street and Elimgrove Street.

“It was reported that two men got out of a parked vehicle, an argument broke out and one of the men attacked the victim with a knife.

“He was taken to hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.”

Ambulances outside the emergency department entrance

Police are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or who may have dash-cam footage or any information that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1919 of 13/03/22.”