Court Report

The prohibition was imposed on 45-year-old William McCune as he obtained bail at the High Court.

Police seized a sawn-off shotgun, three pistols, an assault-style rifle, Taser and balaclavas after stopping him on Belfast’s Upper Lisburn Road in the early hours of March 21 for a failure to indicate.

Parts for another shotgun, an air rifle and UDA mirror and plaque were discovered during follow-up searches at his home on Bentham Drive, a previous court heard.

McCune claimed to be disposing of the weapons as a go-between for his local community and the paramilitary organisation.

Denying membership of the UDA, he told detectives the haul had been left in an alleyway for him to collect and that he planned to hand everything over to the authorities later the same day.

McCune faces charges of possessing firearms in suspicious circumstances, and with intent to cause fear of violence.

He is further accused of having ammunition, a prohibited stun-gun, fireworks without a licence, and possessing both cocaine and cannabis.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd argued that his client’s initial account to police was a fantasy.

Instead of acting as a go-between, it was suggested that McCune had been exploited by others to move the guns.

During the initial bail application Mr Justice McAlinden assessed the accused as a vulnerable individual “used by cannibals in society to do their dirty work”.

He stated that those responsible were potentially transporting weapons around Belfast to enforce their rule and run a drugs business.

Concerns were expressed that McCune could face punishment over the loss of the guns.

Proceedings had been adjourned for checks to be made on available mental health services and any suitable address.

In court today it was confirmed that alternative accommodation for McCune has been obtained.

Granting bail to that location, Mr Justice McAlinden ordered: “He will be excluded from the Greater Belfast area.”