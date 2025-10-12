Man to appear in court after being charged with alleged child sex offences

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 12th Oct 2025, 10:56 BST
A 47-year-old man arrested in the Strabane area on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child has been charged to courtplaceholder image
A 47-year-old man arrested in the Strabane area on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child has been charged to court
A 47-year-old man arrested in the Strabane area on Saturday (October 11) has been charged to court in connection with alleged child sex offences.

He faces two counts of attempted sexual communication with a child, as well as one count of arranging or facilitating the commission of a sexual offence against a child.

He is expected to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday, October 13).

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice