Man to appear in court after being charged with alleged child sex offences
A 47-year-old man arrested in the Strabane area on Saturday (October 11) has been charged to court in connection with alleged child sex offences.
He faces two counts of attempted sexual communication with a child, as well as one count of arranging or facilitating the commission of a sexual offence against a child.
He is expected to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday, October 13).
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.