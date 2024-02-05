All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Man to appear in court after PSNI vehicle rammed a number of times in Newry - driver also charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance

A 37 year old man has been charged to court after a police vehicle was rammed a number of times in Newry on Saturday 3rd February.
By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Feb 2024, 07:45 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 07:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The man has been charged with a number of offences, including dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

He is due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court today (Monday 5th February).

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.