Man to appear in court after PSNI vehicle rammed a number of times in Newry - driver also charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance
A 37 year old man has been charged to court after a police vehicle was rammed a number of times in Newry on Saturday 3rd February.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The man has been charged with a number of offences, including dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance.
He is due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court today (Monday 5th February).
As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.