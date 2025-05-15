Man to appear in court charged with 2021 murder of Danny McClean

Mr McClean (54) was shot multiple times as he sat in a parked car on the Cliftonville Road in north Belfast

A man has been charged with the murder of Danny McClean in 2021 and the attempted murder of another man earlier this year.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 50-year-old accused is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Police said he was arrested in north Belfast on Tuesday.

They said he was charged on Wednesday with the murder of Mr McClean in north Belfast in February 2021 .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 54-year-old was shot as he sat in a car parked in the driveway of a property on the Cliftonville Road.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of a 49-year-old man as he sat in a taxi in the Bell Steel Manor area of west Belfast on February 23 this year, and with a number of firearms offences.

"The man had also been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Jim Donegan , and has been released unconditionally," a police spokesperson added.