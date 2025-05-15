Man to appear in court charged with 2021 murder of Danny McClean

By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 15th May 2025, 07:18 BST
Mr McClean (54) was shot multiple times as he sat in a parked car on the Cliftonville Road in north Belfastplaceholder image
A man has been charged with the murder of Danny McClean in 2021 and the attempted murder of another man earlier this year.

The 50-year-old accused is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Police said he was arrested in north Belfast on Tuesday.

They said he was charged on Wednesday with the murder of Mr McClean in north Belfast in February 2021 .

The 54-year-old was shot as he sat in a car parked in the driveway of a property on the Cliftonville Road.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of a 49-year-old man as he sat in a taxi in the Bell Steel Manor area of west Belfast on February 23 this year, and with a number of firearms offences.

"The man had also been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Jim Donegan , and has been released unconditionally," a police spokesperson added.

"As is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service."

