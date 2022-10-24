Forensics at the scene as Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in his 30s in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey, County Antrim, on Friday.

The 24-year-old man is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).

Mr McNab, 31, from north Belfast, was killed in an attack on Friday evening in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey.

Police said they received a report shortly after 8.15pm on Friday evening of a serious assault at an address in the Barna Square area.

Despite received medical treatment, Mr McNab died from his injuries at the scene.

A murder investigation was launched following his death.

On Saturday, the police said they were aware of footage from the scene being circulated and asked people not to share it out of respect for the family.

Anyone with any information that could assist detectives are asked to contact the PSNI.