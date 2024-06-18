Man to appear in court charged with possessing ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possessing an article with blade or point in public place and drugs charges
A 50 year old man has been charged with possessing ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possessing an article with blade or point in public place, possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug, two counts of possession of a Class C controlled drug, possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.
He is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court today (Tuesday 18th June). As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The charges are understood to arise from the recovery a suspected firearm and large quantity of suspected Class B drugs as part of an operation on Monday 17 June, in which a number of searches were conducted in Londonderry and in Antrim.
A 58-year-old man also arrested as part of the investigation has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.