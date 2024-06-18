Northern Ireland public asked to resist the temptation of cooling off in a reservoir or a quarry as temperatures rise - as 'a quick dip really could mean a quick death'
Drowning Prevention Week is held annually, every June.
Its timing coincides with the start of the summer season, highlighting the importance of water safety as individuals seek out
recreation around various water environments.
It aims to educate people of all ages with essential skills, knowledge and awareness to stay safe in and around water.
NI Water is advising that there can be no complacency around water and highlight the
dangers can include:
Very cold temperatures; the water can be bitterly cold even in summer months
Strong underwater currents, which can trouble even the most confident of swimmers
Reservoirs are often very deep, much deeper than you expect
There may be hidden debris or underwater hazards which can cause injury, including
weeds and plants, pumps / mechanical equipment which can entangle you under the
water
It can be very difficult to get out of the water (steep slimy banks)
There are no lifeguards on duty
NI Water Education Officer Anna Killen said: “Reservoirs are often great places for a
walk or cycle but even an innocent paddle in the water can turn into an emergency.
“Understandably, a reservoir can look like the perfect place to cool down on a warm
day, but while it may look safe, it can be very dangerous.
"You may swim well in a warm indoor pool, but that does not mean that you will be able to swim in extremely
cold water.
“It is also a shocking statistic that according to the Water Incident Database (WAID),
which was developed by the National Water Forum, that in almost half (43%) of the
accidental drowning deaths across the UK in 2020, people had no intention to enter
the water.
Causes included slips, trips, falls, being cut off by the tide, or swept in by
waves.
“WAID also highlight that inland open waters, such as rivers, canals, lakes, reservoirs
and quarries continue to be the leading locations for accidental drowning and
unintended entry into the water accounting for 58% of deaths.
This further emphasises the need to remain vigilant and treat our waterways with respect.
“We want everyone to have a fantastic summer, but always resist the temptation to
cool off in a reservoir or a quarry; a quick dip really could mean a quick death!’’
The National Water Safety Forum have some important advice if you get into difficulty
around water:
Float to Live. Lean back and use your arms and legs to help you float, then get
control of your breathing before calling for help or swimming to safety.
If you see someone else in trouble in the water, call 999 or 112. If you are at the
coast ask for the coastguard, if you are inland, ask for the fire service.
The National Water Safety Forum (NWSF) is a UK-focused, voluntary network,
working together in order to reduce water-related deaths and associated harm.
