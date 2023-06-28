Man to appear in court charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after stabbing in north Belfast
A 25-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
A 26-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.
Both are due before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday June 28th).
As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
And three men aged 20-years, 24-years and 37-years and a 35-year-old woman have been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.