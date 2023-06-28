News you can trust since 1737
Man to appear in court charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after stabbing in north Belfast

Detectives investigating a stabbing in the Antrim Close area of north Belfast on Monday June 26th have charged two men with a number of offences.
By Gemma Murray
Published 28th Jun 2023, 09:08 BST- 1 min read

A 25-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

Both are due before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday June 28th).

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

And three men aged 20-years, 24-years and 37-years and a 35-year-old woman have been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.