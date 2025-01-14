Man wanted over sex offences in Germany arrested in Northern Ireland
Officers from the PSNI's International Policing Unit, working alongside Mahon Road Neighbourhood Policing Team, detained the man, 38, in Portadown on Monday.
He is wanted to stand trial over offences which occurred in the Berlin area between September 2020 and December 2021 .
He was detained on a German extradition warrant and will appear before Laganside Extradition Court on Tuesday.
A PSNI spokesman said: "Today's arrest is another example of the police service working closely with the National Crime Agency and our international partners to locate fugitives and bring them before the extradition courts.
"Our message is clear, Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions.
"We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime."