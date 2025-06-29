Man who caused death of friend in Killyleagh road accident in 2020 is ordered to serve six months in jail

Samuel McCullough was killed in a road accident on the Coily Hill Road in Killyleagh on June 22, 2020

A Ballynahinch man who caused the death of his friend in fatal road accident just over five years ago has been handed a one year sentence.

While Judge Geoffrey Miller KC criticised the “unacceptable delay” in bringing the case before the courts, noting that the previous Sunday marked the fifth anniversary of Samuel McCullough’s death, he said the accident was a reminder that all drivers should take care when they get behind the wheel of a car.

“A simple act or loss of concentration can lead to catastrophic or life-changing results,” the judge told Downpatrick Crown Court as he ordered Stephen Rooney to serve six months in jail and six months on licence.

Describing how 18-year-old Mr McCullough was a much loved son and brother, whose death was “seared in the memory of his family,” the judge lamented that sadly, “nothing the court could to do or say can restore his life, or ease the pain and emptiness” felt by his grieving family.

In November last year, 24-year-old Rooney, from the Drumgiven Road, entered guilty pleas to causing the teenager’s death and to severely injuring two other men, by careless driving but it took the PPS six months to finally accept that plea.

Sentencing Rooney on Friday, Judge Miller expressed his condolences to everyone involved in what was described as a “terrible and tragic” accident.

The jury outlined how Rooney was aged 19 when his Peugeot car collided head-on with a Volkswagen Polo, on the Coily Hill Road in Killyleagh just after midnight on June 22, 2020.

Tragically, Mr McCullough, his front seat passenger and friend, died at the scene while two young girls who were back seat passengers, escaped with minor injuries.

No one in his car was wearing a seat belt, the court heard.

Two passengers in the other car, Adam Dempster and Andrew McClurg, suffered extensive injuries including multiple fractures.

The driver of the Polo, Michael Beattie, was also injured, and described in court as a hero for his actions after the crash.

The judge praised Mr Beattie because despite his injuries, he had “acted heroically by trying to help Mr McCullough and those who were injured, as well as contacting police.”

The court heard while there were defects on Rooney’s car and traces of cocaine found in his system, none of those factors had contributed to the accident.

Judge Miller said it was Rooney’s carelessness by being on the wrong side of the road, which had caused such catastrophic consequences.

He told the defendant: “No-one is suggesting is that you went out that evening intending to cause an accident.

“The reality is that by your negligence, a young man died and two others were seriously injured.”