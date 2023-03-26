News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
14 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
14 hours ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
2 days ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation

Man who led searches for the Disappeared to retire this week

​EMBARGO 00:01 The lead forensic scientist and investigator for the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVR) is to retire this week.

By Cillian Sherlock
Published 27th Mar 2023, 00:01 BST- 2 min read

Geoff Knupfer, who has been in the role since 2005, said it has been "an honour" to be so closely involved in humanitarian investigations.

The ICLVR was set up in 1999 following the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement to locate and recover the remains of those abducted, murdered and secretly buried during the Troubles - known as the "Disappeared".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To date the remains of 13 Disappeared have been recovered out of a total of 17.

Mr Knupfer said: "The successes that we have had are down to the skill and determination of first-class investigators together with excellent forensic archaeologists and contractors.

Most Popular

"Everyone who works on these cases in whatever role is acutely aware of the plight of the families.

"I know that the commission will continue its humanitarian work and do everything possible to bring a resolution to these outstanding cases."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joint UK and Irish commissioners Rosalie Flanagan and Tim Dalton said Mr Knupfer's leadership has been "outstanding".

"His great experience and expertise transformed the ICLVR and today, largely thanks to Geoff, it is recognised as a world leader in this complex work of searching for and recovering the remains of those have been secretly buried for up to 50 years," they said.

Mr Knupfer will be succeeded by Jon Hill, who is currently the senior investigator with the commission.

Mr Hill said it was a "real privilege" to work with Mr Knupfer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"His pioneering vision and leadership transformed the ICLVR and I look forward to building on that to take on the challenges that lie ahead," he said.

"The families of those still waiting for their loved ones' remains to be found and returned can be assured that everything in our power will be done to bring them home."