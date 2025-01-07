Man who punched his girlfriend 'seeking to reduce the level of drugs and alcohol he takes' as he avoids prison

Laganside courthouse, Belfast (PA)

A man who drunkenly punched his girlfriend before a music festival in Belfast has avoided being sent to prison.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ethan Smith, 30, was handed a two-year probation order for “nasty” assaults which also involved throwing the woman against a wardrobe.

District Judge Steven Keown told him: “The only reason you’re not going to jail today is because of your guilty plea at an early stage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant, of Dunraven Court in the east of the city, admitted two counts of common assault and a further charge of criminal damage.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Smith became violent towards the victim while they were on their way to a Belsonic event at Ormeau Park on June 15 last year.

The pair went to a city centre pub before the concert, but left when he became increasingly aggressive and got involved in a row with members of staff.

A Crown lawyer said that as they headed away from the bar Smith started punching and hitting the woman around the mouth area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She broke away but he followed her over to the Waterfront area, grabbing her by the throat.

Despite the woman leaving and going home, a further argument broke out after he turned up at her door.

“She alleged that he lifted her off her bed and threw her into the wardrobe, causing it to fall over and damage her wall,” the prosecutor said.

The court heard she was left in fear and pain due to his outburst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defence solicitor acknowledged Smith’s offending had been fuelled by drink.

“He is actively seeking to reduce the level of drugs and alcohol that he takes,” the lawyer added.

He argued that his client should be given credit for making admissions at an early stage.

Mr Keown expressed concern that Smith may have attempted to minimise his behaviour.

“It’s a nasty offence,” the judge said.