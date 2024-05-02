Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A PSNI spokesman said that when officers attended the address they located a man to the rear of the property, where he appeared to have smashed two windows with his fists.

After being spoken to, the 31-year-old was arrested for criminal damage, before becoming violent and resisting arrest, pushing one officer down a set of steps, attempting to bite another and striking a third officer to the face.

He was then further arrested for assault on police and resisting arrest. Luckily, the responding officers did not sustain any injuries and were able to remain on duty.