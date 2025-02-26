Massive stadium tribute to IRA killer by Celtic fans sparks demands for action from club

A huge display honouring an IRA killer by Celtic fans has been condemned by the DUP, which is demanding the club take action.

Phillip Brett MLA said that the message being sent by the club’s supporters – that Brendan ‘Bik’ McFarlane was a hero – was “beyond comprehension”.

At a Scottish league clash against Aberdeen at their home group of Celtic Park on Tuesday night, a section of supporters unveiled a series of large banners.

They said: “They said he’s a rebel then… he’s a hero now. Ar dheis de go raibh a anam [may he rest in peace].”

The banner honouring Bik McFarlane at Celtic Park, Glasgow, displayed on February 25, 2025 by Celtic fans (from instagram.com/green.brigade.ultras)

It was accompanied by a picture of the late IRA figure which described him as an “oglaigh”, or soldier.

Mr Brett, who is an MLA for North Belfast (which covers both McFarlane’s home district of Ardoyne and the scene of the Shankill slaughter) said: “That anyone with any sense of morality would seek to define such an individual as a hero is beyond comprehension, but given the display at their stadium, it is incumbent on Celtic Football Club to take immediate action.

"Those responsible for this disgraceful display must be identified, and Police Scotland should investigate the matter under the Terrorism Act 2006.

"The steps they take now will be a clear indication of how seriously they treat the hurt and offence caused to innocent victims of terror.

“I have written to Celtic Football Club to express my revulsion, and the revulsion of the wider community of the Shankill, at this display and to demand that firm action be taken.

“There can be no place in football, or in society, for the glorification of terrorism. We await evidence that Celtic Football Club will act decisively.”

Scottish police told the News Letter: “No complaints have been received at this time."

It is not the first time such displays have been seen at Celtic Park.

Tributes to Bobby Sands have been displayed by fans before.

In October 2023, about 250 fans from the club’s ultra wing – the Green Brigade – had their season tickets suspended after a mass flouting of the rules on political symbols at a game against Atletico Madrid.