News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Men arrested over Dungiven poster released on bail

Two men arrested in connection with a poster put up at a bus shelter in Dungiven, Co Londonderry, on August 31 linking three people to the PSNI have been released on bail.
By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Sep 2023, 07:23 BST- 1 min read

In a statement the PSNI say there will be further police enquiries.

It is understood that both men – aged 38-years and 58-years – had been arrested on suspicion of possession of articles for use in terrorism and other related offences.