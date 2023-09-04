Men arrested over Dungiven poster released on bail
Two men arrested in connection with a poster put up at a bus shelter in Dungiven, Co Londonderry, on August 31 linking three people to the PSNI have been released on bail.
By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Sep 2023, 07:23 BST- 1 min read
In a statement the PSNI say there will be further police enquiries.
It is understood that both men – aged 38-years and 58-years – had been arrested on suspicion of possession of articles for use in terrorism and other related offences.