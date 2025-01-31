Mid Ulster robberies in Ballyronan, Coagh and Clonoe areas: PSNI keep one suspect in custody and release another on bail
A second man also arrested, who is aged in his 30s, remains in custody at this time.
The robberies took place inside three different commercial premises in the Ballyronan, Coagh and Clonoe areas.
Enquiries remain ongoing, and detectives would appeal to anyone with information, or who may have captured CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage of what happened, to contact 101, quoting reference number 201 30/01/25.
Detective Sergeant Robinson said yesterday: “The robberies took place inside three different commercial premises in the Ballyronan, Coagh and Clonoe areas.
“Staff were threatened by two masked men - and were ordered to hand over a sum of cash.
“A blue Audi A6 – believed to have been used by the suspects, was stolen from outside an address in Portadown and later found on fire at Drumcree Community Centre.”
Mid Ulster detectives conducted a number of searches at properties in the Churchill Park area of Portadown on Thursday night.
“Two men, aged in their 30s and 50s, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences in connection with the investigation – an electronic device was also seized for forensic examination.”