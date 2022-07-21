‘Miracle’ escape after petrol bomb attack on house

A local MLA said it was a “miracle” that no one was seriously hurt.

The attack happened at the Mossvale Park area of the Co Londonderry town shortly after midnight.

A police spokesperson said: “Detectives are investigating after petrol bombs were thrown at a property in Mossvale Park in Coleraine shortly after midnight, Thursday 21 July.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 21st July 2022 The scene at Mossvale Park in Coleraine where a property was attacked around midnight on Wednesday. A window was smashed and scorch damage caused by petrol bombs. No-one was injured in the attack. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“It’s believed two devices were thrown at the house causing scorch marks to the front door and a window, the window was also smashed during the attack.

“A number of people who were in the house at the time were uninjured, however have been left badly shaken by the ordeal.”

The spokesperson added: “A motive for the attack has yet to be established and detectives are appealing for information. Anyone who believes they may be able to assist the investigation should call 101, quoting reference 6 21/07/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

The attack was condemned by local MLA Cara Hunter, who described the incident as “shocking”.

The SDLP MLA added: “Given that two petrol bombs were thrown directly at this property, it’s a miracle that nobody was seriously hurt and only minor damage was caused.

“The inhabitants of this house have been left badly shaken following what must have been a terrifying experience and the entire community will have been disturbed that this attack has taken place on their doorsteps.”