More than 40 firefighters tackle blaze at Hilden Mill in Lisburn

By Gemma Murray
Published 29th May 2024, 08:38 BST
Updated 29th May 2024, 09:13 BST
More than 40 firefighters have tackled a blaze at the Hilden Mill site in Lisburn.

The fire broke out last evening, but the operation has been scaled back significantly.

Four pumping appliances and an aerial appliance were used, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service told BBC.

The derelict building has been set alight in a number of previous incidents.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, UUP MLA Robbie Butler said: “Saddened to see another fire at Hilden Mill tonight. However I’m glad to see my former colleagues @NIFRSOFFICIAL on the ground and bringing it under control quickly.

"We really do have an amazing FRS

“These fires are dangerous not to mention the loss of iconic buildings that we grew up with”.