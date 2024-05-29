More than 40 firefighters tackle blaze at Hilden Mill in Lisburn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 40 firefighters have tackled a blaze at the Hilden Mill site in Lisburn.

The fire broke out last evening, but the operation has been scaled back significantly.

Four pumping appliances and an aerial appliance were used, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service told BBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The derelict building has been set alight in a number of previous incidents.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, UUP MLA Robbie Butler said: “Saddened to see another fire at Hilden Mill tonight. However I’m glad to see my former colleagues @NIFRSOFFICIAL on the ground and bringing it under control quickly.

"We really do have an amazing FRS