Mountnorris murder investigation: PSNI charge 39-year-old man with murder after death of Christopher 'Chrissy' Burns from Warrenpoint
The 39-year-old man is due to appear before Newry Magistrates' Court tomorrow, Monday, 8 September.
The victim has been named by police as Christopher “Chrissy” Burns, 40, who was originally from the Warrenpoint area in Co Down.
Mr Burns was found with “serious head and facial injuries” at the scene in the Cusher Green area of Mountnorris on Thursday morning.
A cordon remained in place on Friday and forensic experts attended the scene.
Two bouquets of flowers were laid at the scene by members of the public.
On Friday, TUV councillor Keith Ratcliffe said there was a “very deep feeling of shock” in the small village, which he said was made up of a few homes, a Presbyterian church and a small primary school.
“It’s a very, very quiet village where there are never any incidents, never any bother at all,” he said.
“This was a real shock to everybody, and to be honest, it put a lot of fear into the community.”
He said he wanted to reassure neighbours and young families in the area of their safety and also urge against speculation.
“I’m very sad to hear what has happened. My thoughts and prayers are with the whole family because I’m sure it’s some shock for them.
“It’s very important that there is no speculation and there’s no rumours, we’ll stick to what is true and the truth of the whole matter.”