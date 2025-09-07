Christopher "Chrissy" Burns, 40, who was originally from the Warrenpoint area in Co Down, who was found dead in Mountnorros, Co Armagh on Thursday.

PSNI detectives investigating the murder of ‘Chrissy’ Christopher Burns in Mountnorris last week have charged a suspect with his murder.

The 39-year-old man is due to appear before Newry Magistrates' Court tomorrow, Monday, 8 September.

The victim has been named by police as Christopher “Chrissy” Burns, 40, who was originally from the Warrenpoint area in Co Down.

Mr Burns was found with “serious head and facial injuries” at the scene in the Cusher Green area of Mountnorris on Thursday morning.

A general view of a floral tribute at the scene, in front of a police a cordon outside a house in the Cusher Green area of Mountnorris, Co Armagh, where a man was found dead by police on Thursday.

A cordon remained in place on Friday and forensic experts attended the scene.

Two bouquets of flowers were laid at the scene by members of the public.

On Friday, TUV councillor Keith Ratcliffe said there was a “very deep feeling of shock” in the small village, which he said was made up of a few homes, a Presbyterian church and a small primary school.

“It’s a very, very quiet village where there are never any incidents, never any bother at all,” he said.

“This was a real shock to everybody, and to be honest, it put a lot of fear into the community.”

He said he wanted to reassure neighbours and young families in the area of their safety and also urge against speculation.

“I’m very sad to hear what has happened. My thoughts and prayers are with the whole family because I’m sure it’s some shock for them.