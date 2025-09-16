Murder investigation detectives name Lisburn victim as two people remain in custody
Barry Furfey was 42 years old.
Mr Furfey was found seriously injured at an address in the Wardsborough Road area of the city in the early hours of Monday 15 September, and later died in hospital from his injuries.
Detective Inspector Jill Angus said: “My thoughts are with Barry’s family, who are left to try to come to terms with their devastating loss.”
She continued: “Two people – a 37-year-old man and 38-year-old woman – arrested yesterday, 15 September, remain in custody at this time.
“Our enquiries are continuing, and I am keen to take the opportunity to reiterate my appeal to anyone with information to contact detectives on 101. Please quote reference number 29 of 15/09/25.”
Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, with total anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org