Murder investigation detectives name Lisburn victim as two people remain in custody

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland, who launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Lisburn, have named the deceased.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Furfey was 42 years old.

Mr Furfey was found seriously injured at an address in the Wardsborough Road area of the city in the early hours of Monday 15 September, and later died in hospital from his injuries.

Detective Inspector Jill Angus said: “My thoughts are with Barry’s family, who are left to try to come to terms with their devastating loss.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Furfey

She continued: “Two people – a 37-year-old man and 38-year-old woman – arrested yesterday, 15 September, remain in custody at this time.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and I am keen to take the opportunity to reiterate my appeal to anyone with information to contact detectives on 101. Please quote reference number 29 of 15/09/25.”