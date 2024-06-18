Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​​A 35-year-old man wept after pleading guilty to the murder of a mother-of-four in Lisburn in 2020.

​Natasha Melendez died 11 days after being assaulted in a property at Finch Gardens in Lisburn on 22 March 2020.

John David Scott, whose address was given as Maghaberry Prison – previously given as Finch Gardens, Lisburn – wept in court on Tuesday as he was rearraigned on the murder and assault charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He pleaded guilty to murder and three previous assaults on Ms Melendez – one in early 2020, another in December 2019 and a third in February 2020, ITV reported.

​Natasha Melendez died 11 days after being assaulted in a property at Finch Gardens in Lisburn on 22 March 2020.

Mr Justice O'Hara handed him a life sentence as Natasha's mother and family looked on, saying: "As a result of the fact you have pleaded guilty to murder today amongst other offences, I am now passing on you the only sentence which is permitted by law which is a life sentence."

Sentencing will take place on 20 September.

In 2020 the News Letter reported Natasha's heartbroken mother, Maria, as saying she would take her ashes back to Venezuela.

Maria said of her daughter: “My life with you was an adventure, a challenge and never boring.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I’m not ready to let you go, I’m not ready to never hear your laughter, stories and ideas again. I love you and miss you deeply.”

A close family friend said Natasha just loved horses and the ocean: “They gave her happiness and satisfaction. They gave her peace.

“She loved food. She loved to laugh, I think she was the most stubborn being I knew but loyal to her convictions.