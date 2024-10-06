New SDLP leader Claire Hanna joins with call to bring Michelle O'Neill back to face Stormont grilling over Michael McMonagle affair
The SDLP's new leader Claire Hanna has added her voice to a call for Sinn Fein's regional leader to face more questions about what the party knew and did about the investigation into former press officer McMonagle's crimes.
McMonagle, now aged 42, last month admitted trying to incite children into sexual activity in 2021.
He left his role as Sinn Fein press officer in 2022 while under investigation, and went to work for the British Heart Foundation.
Sinn Fein didn't inform the foundation about the investigation, and two members of staff provided references for McMonagle.
As First Minister Michelle O'Neill, alongside junior minister Aisling Reilly, was brought before Stormont's Executive Committee (which questions the work of the First and Deputy First Minister) to answer questions about it on Wednesday.
But the TUV and DUP have said there should be further scrutiny at Stormont.
The TUV said it felt the committee chairwoman Paula Bradshaw had “shielded” Sinn Fein from some of the questioning over the issue, while the DUP said: “we support this matter being scrutinised on the Assembly floor and in the Executive Office Committee. Michelle O’Neill should make a statement and take questions.”
Asked about the matter on the BBC's Sunday Politics show this morning, new SDLP leader Claire Hanna said: "I watched some of the Executive committee, I don't think full questioning was even facilitated.
"I don't think all the questions were addressed and I think the floor of the Assembly more and more should be where we do business pertaining to parties, so I think that'd be appropriate."