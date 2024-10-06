Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Calls are growing for Michelle O'Neill to be brought back before MLAs to face more grilling over the Michael McMonagle affair.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SDLP's new leader Claire Hanna has added her voice to a call for Sinn Fein's regional leader to face more questions about what the party knew and did about the investigation into former press officer McMonagle's crimes.

McMonagle, now aged 42, last month admitted trying to incite children into sexual activity in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He left his role as Sinn Fein press officer in 2022 while under investigation, and went to work for the British Heart Foundation.

10/05/2024: Claire Hanna makes her first conference speech as leader having just been ratified by the party at SDLP conference being held in Belfast

Sinn Fein didn't inform the foundation about the investigation, and two members of staff provided references for McMonagle.

As First Minister Michelle O'Neill, alongside junior minister Aisling Reilly, was brought before Stormont's Executive Committee (which questions the work of the First and Deputy First Minister) to answer questions about it on Wednesday.

But the TUV and DUP have said there should be further scrutiny at Stormont.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The TUV said it felt the committee chairwoman Paula Bradshaw had “shielded” Sinn Fein from some of the questioning over the issue, while the DUP said: “we support this matter being scrutinised on the Assembly floor and in the Executive Office Committee. Michelle O’Neill should make a statement and take questions.”

Asked about the matter on the BBC's Sunday Politics show this morning, new SDLP leader Claire Hanna said: "I watched some of the Executive committee, I don't think full questioning was even facilitated.