Matt Campbell and his fiancee Robyn Newberry.

Lawyers for Lagan Construction Ltd and Newry Mourne and Down Council had previously said they intended to dispute that there was a legal case to answer but today at Newry Magistrates Court, they conceded there is a Prima Facie case.

NMD council and Lagan Construction Ltd are each charged with two offences of breaching health and safety legislation on 19 September 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council, with their head offices at Downshire Civic Centre in Downpatrick, and Lagan Construction Ltd, with offices on the Sydenham Road in Belfast, are both charged with failing to make appropriate risk assessments for non-employees and employees respectively.

They are also charged with failing to ensure, so far as would be reasonable practicable, to ensure the health and safety of employees and non-employees.

The charges arise following the tragic death of 24-year-old electrician Matt Campbell who was working for Lagan Construction at Slieve Gullion Forest Park in Co Armagh as strong winds lashed Northern Ireland during Storm Ali in September 2018.

Just the week beforehand, Matt and his fiancée Robyn Newberry had sent out 'save the date' cards in preparation for their wedding in August the following year and on the day tragedy struck, she had collected the couples’ wedding rings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In court today District Judge Eamon King said he was satisfied there was a case to answer and although the defendants were afforded an opportunity to comment on the charges or to call evidence on their own behalves, they declined.