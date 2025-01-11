Newtownabbey Man in court charged with attempted murder of off-duty PSNI officer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has appeared in court charged with the shooting of an off-duty police officer in Northern Ireland

Kyle Knell , with an address at Tynan Drive in Newtownabbey, was brought before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

The 29-year-old was charged with nine offences including the attempted murder of the off-duty officer on the Beverley Road area of Newtownabbey at around 9.30pm on Monday .

The court heard the officer was currently considered vulnerable because of his injuries.

The other charges included unlawfully imprisoning and assaulting another man, the assault of a woman, and the possession of a Glock 17 and ammunition with intent to endanger life or serious injury to property or to enable another person to endanger life or serious injury to property.

He was further charged with the possession a loaded firearm while drunk or under the influence of drugs, the theft of a Glock 17 magazine and ammunition which belonged to the PSNI, and trespassing at another address in Newtownabbey with a firearm.

Wearing a grey T-shirt and grey sweatpants, Mr Knell spoke only to confirm he understood the charges.

A PSNI officer told the court that he was able to connect Mr Knell to the charges.

The officer confirmed that it was fair to say that it was not a targeted attack and that there was no evidence that the incident was pre-planned.

There was no application for bail.

Under application, the court ordered an "article 51" inquiry into Mr Knell's mental or physical condition.