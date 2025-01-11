Newtownabbey Man in court charged with attempted murder of off-duty PSNI officer

By Cillian Sherlock, PA
Published 11th Jan 2025, 12:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has appeared in court charged with the shooting of an off-duty police officer in Northern Ireland

Kyle Knell , with an address at Tynan Drive in Newtownabbey, was brought before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

The 29-year-old was charged with nine offences including the attempted murder of the off-duty officer on the Beverley Road area of Newtownabbey at around 9.30pm on Monday .

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard the officer was currently considered vulnerable because of his injuries.

The 29-year-old was charged with nine offences including the attempted murder of the off-duty officer on the Beverley Road area of Newtownabbey at around 9.30pm on Monday. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker PressThe 29-year-old was charged with nine offences including the attempted murder of the off-duty officer on the Beverley Road area of Newtownabbey at around 9.30pm on Monday. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
The 29-year-old was charged with nine offences including the attempted murder of the off-duty officer on the Beverley Road area of Newtownabbey at around 9.30pm on Monday. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The other charges included unlawfully imprisoning and assaulting another man, the assault of a woman, and the possession of a Glock 17 and ammunition with intent to endanger life or serious injury to property or to enable another person to endanger life or serious injury to property.

He was further charged with the possession a loaded firearm while drunk or under the influence of drugs, the theft of a Glock 17 magazine and ammunition which belonged to the PSNI, and trespassing at another address in Newtownabbey with a firearm.

Wearing a grey T-shirt and grey sweatpants, Mr Knell spoke only to confirm he understood the charges.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A PSNI officer told the court that he was able to connect Mr Knell to the charges.

The officer confirmed that it was fair to say that it was not a targeted attack and that there was no evidence that the incident was pre-planned.

There was no application for bail.

Under application, the court ordered an "article 51" inquiry into Mr Knell's mental or physical condition.

Legal aid was also granted and the matter was to return to court on February 6 , with the possibility of that date being brought forward.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice