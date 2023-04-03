Street violence and a number of attacks on individuals, houses and cars in recent weeks across north Down have been linked to rival loyalist factions.

PSNI Superintendent Johnston McDowell said on Thursday that the police believe those involved in the attacks to be expelled members of the south-east Antrim UDA and west Belfast UDA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's never been tension like this in Newtownards since back in the 1970s or 1980s," Strangford MP Jim Shannon told the News Letter. "I don't remember this level of fear either - when 30 masked men can walk up the street and almost ignore the law of alarm and strike fear into everybody."

Strangford MP Jim Shannon says fears in Ards have risen to levels not seen since the 1970s and 1980s.

He said that Newtownards was noticeably quieter than normal since the violence erupted and that the homes of elderly and vulnerable individuals were being attacked during violence.

On Sunday night the PSNI reported that officers assisted by the Tactical Support Group and local response teams, had conducted a search of a property in the Ards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A quantity of suspected Class A and Class C controlled drugs was recovered and taken away for further forensic examination.

“Other items, including drugs paraphernalia, a mobile device, and an electronic storage device, were also recovered.

“During the course of the search, a man in his 50s was cautioned for disorderly behaviour and attempted criminal damage to a police vehicle.”

On Saturday a property in the Comber area was searched by the PSNI Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Corrigan said a small quantity of suspected Class B Controlled drugs and a mobile device were taken for further forensic examination.Meanwhile, four men are to appear in court on Monday after reports that a masked gang had assaulted a man in Ards Shopping Centre on Friday.

The suspects, aged 38, 36, 29 and 24, were charged with affray and disorderly behaviour.