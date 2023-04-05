News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago TBEV case confirmed in UK - what you need to know about new virus
1 hour ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
2 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
2 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
2 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’
2 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK

Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested by Police Scotland in SNP finance investigation

Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, the husband of Nicola Sturgeon, is understood to have been arrested by Police Scotland over an investigation into the party’s finances.

By PA Reporters
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 10:27 BST

Detectives are said to have questioned him and searches have been carried out at a number of properties.

Mr Murrell, 58, stepped down as chief executive during the recent leadership campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police Scotland have been investigating the spending of money which was earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.

Peter Murrell, the former Chief Executive of the Scottish National Party, who is understood to have been arrested by Police Scotland over a investigation into the party's financesPeter Murrell, the former Chief Executive of the Scottish National Party, who is understood to have been arrested by Police Scotland over a investigation into the party's finances
Peter Murrell, the former Chief Executive of the Scottish National Party, who is understood to have been arrested by Police Scotland over a investigation into the party's finances
Most Popular

Mr Murrell married Ms Sturgeon in 2010.

Police Scotland released a statement on the arrest on Wednesday morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It said: “A 58-year-old man has today, Wednesday April 5, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

“The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

“Officers are also carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation.

“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.

“As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”

The SNP released a statement saying: “Clearly it would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation but the SNP have been co-operating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so.

“At its meeting on Saturday, the governing body of the SNP, the NEC, agreed to a review of governance and transparency – that will be taken forward in the coming weeks.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Graham Spencer and Chris Hudson: Unionism in Northern Ireland is destined to bec...