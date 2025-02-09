Nine PSNI officers have been injured over two days in Londonderry, suffering headbutts, knives and an attack by an angry mob.

A senior officer said colleagues were punched to the face, had blood spat at them and suffered sectarian abuse.

Two officers were forced to draw their batons when an aggressive crowd attacked them. One officer sprained her wrist and another was kicked to the head.

Area Chief Inspector Luke Moyne said: “Between Friday, 7th February and Sunday, 9th February the officers were injured while on duty – and in some cases also endured racial and sectarian abuse.

“All of the injured officers remained on duty however, which is testimony to their resilience during difficult challenges they face on a daily basis, while working to keep people safe.

“On Friday evening while apprehending and arresting a man who was wanted for driving-related offences, an officer was punched to his face.

“Four officers were also assaulted while responding to two separate disturbances at house parties in Derry City and Strabane yesterday evening.

“During these reports, officers were faced with high levels of aggression – during one of which, a woman ran towards an officer with a knife.”

He added: “Assaults ranged from officers being head-butted and kicked to the leg – blood was also spat at them."

Two more officers were also assaulted when they responded to a report of a large fight in Londonderry city involving a number of people, he said.

“When officers attended, they were met with a large crowd of people, some of whom became aggressive towards them.

“An officer sprained her wrist during the restraint of a man, and another officer was kicked to the head.

“Due to the level of aggression, officers drew their batons and shouted warnings to the crowd to disperse.

“Another officer was also kicked to the head while transporting a woman to custody who was alleged to be involved in an earlier assault in the Strabane area.”

While a man was being placed into custody at Strabane, he also head-butted an officer.

“All of these shameful attacks on our officers will be investigated rigorously - and we have a number of people in custody today who are facing a potential court appearance as a result of their disgraceful actions.

“Officers put themselves on the front line to help keep people safe – they do not deserve to be assaulted for simply doing their job.

“We are supporting these officers following a very difficult weekend. They are receiving the appropriate care and our welfare support has been set up.