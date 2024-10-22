No prosecutions in 89 cases of birds of prey being poisoned in Northern Ireland since 2009

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Concern has been expressed after it emerged there have been 89 confirmed incidents in Northern Ireland of birds of prey being illegally killed since 2009.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figures were contained in the Birdcrime report – which found that 1,344 birds of prey were illegally killed in the UK between 2009-2023, with crimes continuing to emerge.

These criminal acts target threatened species including white-tailed eagles, hen harriers and red kites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Northern Ireland, there were 89 confirmed incidents – and no successful prosecutions.

An adult red kite in flight (RSPB)

RSPB NI said there is a significant impact on species that are already struggling, including red kites which vanished entirely from Northern Ireland due to illegal persecution 200 years ago and were re-introduced in 2008.

The charity said in April, a red kite had to be euthanised after being shot in Co Down, sustaining injuries that were beyond repair. She is believed to be the 18th red kite killed since the re-introduction.

In County Antrim in 2023, two young white-tailed eagles – a species also wiped out in the UK by persecution last century – were found poisoned on a grouse moor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, since 2009, at least 64 birds of prey have been victims of confirmed poisoning incidents. These cases often involve baits laced with pesticides being deliberately placed in the countryside.

RSPB NI is calling for stronger pesticide legislation and greater resourcing for the PSNI to stop bird of prey persecution which are protected by law under the Wildlife (Northern Ireland) Order 1985.

Dean Jones, RSPB investigations officer for Northern Ireland , said not enough is being done to tackle the issue.

"Wildlife crime, which includes raptor persecution, is a blight on the Northern Irish countryside," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Persecution of our birds of prey, particularly the poisoning of birds, is not only having population scale consequences on species, but also has serious health and safety implications for the people of Northern Ireland.

"Currently, there is not enough being done to tackle this issue and wildlife crime as a whole. We must unite to demand greater resources for the PSNI, advocate for stronger legislation, and enhance partnerships. Only together can we put an end to this assault on our native wildlife."

RSPB NI is also calling for revised legislation in Northern Ireland to ban the possession of pesticides routinely used in the illegal targeting of protected wildlife.

If you notice a dead or injured bird of prey in suspicious circumstances, call the police on 101 and fill in the RSPB's online reporting form: https://www.rspb.org.uk/birds-and-wildlife/advice/wild-bird-crime-report-form/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have information about anyone killing birds of prey which you wish to report anonymously, call the RSPB's confidential Raptor Crime Hotline on 0300 999 0101.