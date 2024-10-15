Northern Ireland arrest: 22-year-old man wanted in Slovakia to stand trial for assault and disorderly conduct

By Gemma Murray
Published 15th Oct 2024, 11:41 BST
Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's International Policing Unit arrested a man in Belfast City Centre today, Tuesday 15th October.
According to a PSNI statement the 22-year-old man is wanted in Slovakia to stand trial for assault and disorderly conduct.

He was detained today on a Slovakian extradition warrant for offences that occurred in Komarno, Slovakia in 2021 and is due to appear before Laganside Extradition Court later today. Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “Today's arrest is another example of PSNI working closely with International Partners to locate fugitives and bring them before the Extradition Courts. "Our message is clear, Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions. We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime."

