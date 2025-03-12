Northern Ireland ATM machine containing cash stolen from wall sometime overnight 'and taken intact from the scene'

Detectives are investigating a report of the theft of an ATM machine from a service station on the Antrim Road, Glengormley, on Wednesday 12th March.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “A report was received on Wednesday morning that the ATM containing a sum of cash had been removed from the wall of the premises sometime overnight and taken intact from the scene.

"We have conducted a number of enquiries at the scene and are also reviewing CCTV footage from the area as part of our investigation.

"At this stage we believe that the incident occurred shortly after 1am and involved a white van which arrived at the service station from the direction of Glengormley and made off towards the nearby Sandyknowes roundabout.

“I would ask anyone travelling in this area at the time of the incident and who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 140 12/03/25.