Northern Ireland crime: Appeal after after brick thrown at car on Main Street in Cullybackey on Sunday afternoon

Police are investigating a report of criminal damage after a brick was thrown at a car in the Main Street area of Cullybackey on Sunday afternoon, 5th January.

Neighbourhood Inspector Parkes said: “The brick was thrown through the rear passenger window of the vehicle near a building site at approximately 4.45pm – causing extensive damage.

"Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

“Two young people were observed running from the site in the direction of Main Street towards Tobar Park.

Main Street Cullybackey - google maps

“Patrols of the immediate area were conducted by police – however the suspects were not located.

"We are following lines of enquiry, and will be continuing with routine patrols of the area.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened or who has dash-cam or other video footage of the area to contact us on the non-emergency number 101 and quote reference number 870 05/01/25.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport