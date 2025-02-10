Northern Ireland crime: Appeal after racially motivated hate crime where man in 20s treated in hospital after being knocked unconscious on Royal Avenue
In a statement PSNI Sergeant Kennedy said: “It was reported that two men and a woman were walking in the Royal Avenue area when they were approached by a group of people who directed verbal racial abuse towards one of the men, aged in his 20s, before pushing him and assaulting him.
“The victim was knocked unconscious, sustaining an injury to his eye and his cheek, and had to undergo medical treatment in hospital.
“Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of this report, which we are treating as a racially motivated hate crime, are ongoing.
“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened, or who has any information which could assist us, to get in touch.
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 678 of 09/02/25, or alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.”