Northern Ireland crime: Appeal after racially motivated hate crime where man in 20s treated in hospital after being knocked unconscious on Royal Avenue

Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to a report of an assault which occurred in Belfast city centre in the early hours of Sunday 2nd February.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement PSNI Sergeant Kennedy said: “It was reported that two men and a woman were walking in the Royal Avenue area when they were approached by a group of people who directed verbal racial abuse towards one of the men, aged in his 20s, before pushing him and assaulting him.

“The victim was knocked unconscious, sustaining an injury to his eye and his cheek, and had to undergo medical treatment in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of this report, which we are treating as a racially motivated hate crime, are ongoing.

Hospital

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened, or who has any information which could assist us, to get in touch.