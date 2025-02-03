Northern Ireland crime: Arrest after man stabbed in neck just above his collarbone as victim rushed to hospital

Blurred figures of people with medical uniforms in hospital corridor

A man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in his neck in Dungiven.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement the PSNI say that police are investigating a report of assault in a house in the Mountainview Park area of Dungiven yesterday, Sunday 2nd February.

On police arrival, it appeared two males had been fighting, with one man sustaining a stab wound to the neck, just above his collarbone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene for Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm – he remains in police custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.