Northern Ireland crime: Arrest after man stabbed in neck just above his collarbone as victim rushed to hospital

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 12:09 BST
Blurred figures of people with medical uniforms in hospital corridorplaceholder image
Blurred figures of people with medical uniforms in hospital corridor
A man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in his neck in Dungiven.
placeholder image
Read More
Heartbreak as teenager dies in hospital after entering River Moyola yesterday mo...
Most Popular

In a statement the PSNI say that police are investigating a report of assault in a house in the Mountainview Park area of Dungiven yesterday, Sunday 2nd February.

On police arrival, it appeared two males had been fighting, with one man sustaining a stab wound to the neck, just above his collarbone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene for Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm – he remains in police custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.

Meanwhile, a second man, a 36-year-old, was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice