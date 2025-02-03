Northern Ireland crime: Arrest after man stabbed in neck just above his collarbone as victim rushed to hospital
In a statement the PSNI say that police are investigating a report of assault in a house in the Mountainview Park area of Dungiven yesterday, Sunday 2nd February.
On police arrival, it appeared two males had been fighting, with one man sustaining a stab wound to the neck, just above his collarbone.
A 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene for Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm – he remains in police custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.
Meanwhile, a second man, a 36-year-old, was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.