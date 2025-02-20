Northern Ireland crime: Audi A5 destroyed in arson attack outside a Larne property at 5am

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 20th Feb 2025, 10:29 BST
Updated 20th Feb 2025, 13:54 BST
Detectives are investigating after a car was destroyed in an arson attack in Larne early this morning, Thursday 20 February.
The Audi A5 was discovered ablaze outside a property on Green Link at around 5am.

The fire also damaged the front door of the apartment and cracked the window of another home. Detectives would like to hear from anyone with information regarding this crime.

Press Eye Photography - Thursday 20th February 2025 Photo by Press Eye Larne arson attack.An arson attack in Larne early this morning, Thursday 20 February.The Audi A5 was discovered ablaze outside a property on Green Link at around 5am. The fire also damaged the front door of the apartment and cracked the window of another home.

hey would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured any footage in the area at around the time of the incident. Please call 101, quoting reference 121 20/02/25. Information can also be provided via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

