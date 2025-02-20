Northern Ireland crime: Audi A5 destroyed in arson attack outside a Larne property at 5am
The Audi A5 was discovered ablaze outside a property on Green Link at around 5am.
The fire also damaged the front door of the apartment and cracked the window of another home. Detectives would like to hear from anyone with information regarding this crime.
hey would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured any footage in the area at around the time of the incident. Please call 101, quoting reference 121 20/02/25. Information can also be provided via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/