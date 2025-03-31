Northern Ireland crime: Extensive damage caused after car pushed into store front

Police have received a report of criminal damage to business premises on Newry Street in Banbridge, which took place at around 2.30am on Sunday, March 30.
In a PSNI statetment, Sergeant Neill said that ‘extensive damage was caused after a car which was unoccupied was pushed into the store front’.

‘Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

General view of Banbridge, Co. Down, where police are investigating an incident of a car being set alight and crashed into a shop front. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyeGeneral view of Banbridge, Co. Down, where police are investigating an incident of a car being set alight and crashed into a shop front. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
General view of Banbridge, Co. Down, where police are investigating an incident of a car being set alight and crashed into a shop front. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

‘We know the area was busy at the time and would like to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call police on 101, quoting reference number 121 30/03/25.

‘Alternatively, you can report online at www.police.psni.uk/makeareport .’

