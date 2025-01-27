Northern Ireland crime: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Coalisland shooting

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 27th Jan 2025, 10:59 BST
Detectives investigating a shooting in the Coalisland area on Wednesday, 30th October 2024 have made an arrest.

In a statement the PSNI say that a man aged in his 40s attended hospital for treatment to a gunshot wound to his arm after he was shot through the window of his vehicle.

Detective Inspector Ryan said: “Detectives who are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding what happened, arrested a 30-year-old man in the Moira area on Sunday afternoon, 26th January.

“He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

arrested man with cuffed handsarrested man with cuffed hands
“The man was later released on bail to allow detectives to make further enquiries into the investigation.

“In November 2024, detectives charged a 34-year-old man and a 43-year-old with a number of firearm related offences in connection with the investigation.

“Enquiries are continuing, and we would continue appeal for anyone with information in relation to the shooting to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1369 30/10/24.”

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Information can be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

