Northern Ireland crime: Man escapes injury after gang of three force way into block of flats and fire shots

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 4th Feb 2025, 11:02 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 11:59 BST
Detectives are investigating after shots were fired at the front door of a flat within a multi-occupancy apartment building in Dunmurry last night, Monday 3 January.Shortly before 8.30pm it was reported that three men dressed in black had entered through the communal main door to the property on Summerhill Drive. The trio then made their way to the second floor where three shots were fired at a flat door, breaking panes of glass.placeholder image
Detectives are investigating after shots were fired at the front door of a flat within a multi-occupancy apartment building in Dunmurry last night, Monday 3 January.Shortly before 8.30pm it was reported that three men dressed in black had entered through the communal main door to the property on Summerhill Drive. The trio then made their way to the second floor where three shots were fired at a flat door, breaking panes of glass.
Detectives are investigating after shots were fired at the front door of a flat within a multi-occupancy apartment building in Dunmurry last night, Monday 3 January.
placeholder image
Read More
Imogen Cleary-Vong: School pays tribute to 'bright, talented young person' after...
Most Popular

Shortly before 8.30pm it was reported that three men dressed in black had entered through the communal main door to the property on Summerhill Drive.

The trio then made their way to the second floor where three shots were fired at a flat door, breaking panes of glass.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
PSNIplaceholder image
PSNI

The suspects are then believed to have made off in the direction of Thornhill Crescent.

The single male occupant of the flat was not injured.

Detectives are working to establish a motive for the attack and are asking anyone with information, or who may have captured footage of the suspects, to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1649 03/02/25.

Information can also be submitted online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

The Crimestoppers charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice